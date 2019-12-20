Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $442,430.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $446.28 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $356.12 and a one year high of $509.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.75 and a 200 day moving average of $461.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

