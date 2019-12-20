Insider Selling: eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Eric Smit sold 1,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $7,640.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eric Smit sold 1,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $7,650.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $23,880.00.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.32 on Friday. eGain Corp has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rowe started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in eGain by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 745.3% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,801 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

