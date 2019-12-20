Insider Selling: FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) CAO Sells 1,046 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. FRP Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $502.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a current ratio of 27.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 61.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 6.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FRP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FRP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

