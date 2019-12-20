Insider Selling: Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 348,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 588,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,483,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

