Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $313,149.72 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $313,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph William Reitmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $1,163,358.40.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $238.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average of $257.01. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

