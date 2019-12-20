Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells $48,630.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

