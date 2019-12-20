Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Sells $41,364.60 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NERV. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.