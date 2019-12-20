Insider Selling: Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $175,680.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROP stock opened at $351.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

