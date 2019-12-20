Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

