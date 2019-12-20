Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $169,400.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.79. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Uniqure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

