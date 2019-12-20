Insider Selling: Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director Sells C$22,410.00 in Stock

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director Victor Akira Tanaka sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$22,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,098,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,741,340.

Shares of CVE WHN opened at C$0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. Westhaven Ventures Inc has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.43.

Westhaven Ventures Company Profile

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

