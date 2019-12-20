Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $372,600.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 65.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

