Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.20 Per Share

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 461.50 ($6.07) on Friday. Integrafin has a 1 year low of GBX 265.05 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 385.66.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87), for a total value of £22,200,000 ($29,202,841.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $44,836.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Integrafin from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

