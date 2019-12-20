International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.00

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 39934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

IBOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 241.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 459.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

