Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Trading Up 2%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 30,401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 260,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

