Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.57, approximately 1,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.