Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.04, approximately 1,580 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXQ. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 543.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

