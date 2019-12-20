Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 460.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter.

