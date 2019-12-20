Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Up 0%

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.