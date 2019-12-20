Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 434.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

ISTR opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $257.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

