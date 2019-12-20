InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $36,941.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,232.80.

On Monday, November 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $8,412.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $14,458.88.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,828.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

ICMB opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. Research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

