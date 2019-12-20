InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ICMB. TheStreet lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 15,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,055.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,985 shares of company stock valued at $433,048. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.