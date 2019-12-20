Investors Buy Large Volume of CalAmp Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,686% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 126,501 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $9,248,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 246,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. First Analysis lowered CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $384.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

