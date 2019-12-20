InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

