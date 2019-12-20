Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,326 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,281% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

IOVA opened at $28.01 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,084,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 680,922 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

