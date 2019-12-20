IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Trading Up 0.4%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

