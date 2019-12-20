Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at $267,002.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $137,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.49. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the third quarter worth $287,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iradimed by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Iradimed by 109.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

