iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1564 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of IEF opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.95 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

