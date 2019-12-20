iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1499 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:USIG opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

