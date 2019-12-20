iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

