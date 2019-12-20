iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:IAGG)

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06.

