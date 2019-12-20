iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

