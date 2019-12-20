iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

