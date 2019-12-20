iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA IBMO opened at $25.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

