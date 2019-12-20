iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1677 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

