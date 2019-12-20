iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.18

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.18 and last traded at $116.49, with a volume of 9897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8949 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKF. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKF)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

