iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

GHYG stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

