James Andrew Barker Acquires 10,820 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Banc of California Inc has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banc of California by 485.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.