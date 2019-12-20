James L. Klein Sells 1,906 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QRVO opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

