Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $247,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $6,266,134.00.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Beigene in the third quarter worth $404,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beigene by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 44.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.78.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

