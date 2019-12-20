Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.47, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

