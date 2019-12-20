Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Shares Down 22.2%

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) dropped 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 40,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 246,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.