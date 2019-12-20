Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLC. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.97 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929,922 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,000 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

