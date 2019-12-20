Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,570,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.8% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 617,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

