Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NiSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

NI opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $77,273,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 1,533.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in NiSource by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,666,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NiSource by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 871,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.