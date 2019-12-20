Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “CHF 118” Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 118 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 117 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 111.73.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.