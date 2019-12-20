Jennifer C. Haas Sells 21,390 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 21,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $405,768.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $19.53 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

