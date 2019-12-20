Jewel (JWL) Market Cap Tops $28.20 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00007153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Jewel has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $28.20 million and $457,373.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel's official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

