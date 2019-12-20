John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

