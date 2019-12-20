John F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

